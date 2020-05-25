It’s over. Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up after nearly three years together, Page Six reports. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends,” a source told the outlet.

Speculation about Cole, 27, and Lili’s uncoupling has been swirling for the past couple of months. Rumors came to a head in April when fans accused the former Disney kid of cheating on the Hustlers actress, 23, with model Kaia Gerber after they were photographed hanging out in Los Angeles together.

Cole slammed the accusations with a written message on his Instagram Story and encouraged the haters to “eat [his] delectable, plump ass.”

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the Five Feet Apart actor explained on April 19. “Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

Courtesy of Cole Sprouse Instagram

The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star acknowledged “one of the foreseeable consequences” of having a “public relationship” is needing to defend yourself at times. “While I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in update them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” he added.

Even Lili came to the defense of her ex after trolls started an online campaign using the hashtag “#ColeSprouseIsOverParty,” which started trending.

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s—t behind your f—king phone, isn’t it?” The starlet wrote in a now-deleted tweet on May 1. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … this is why people don’t have social media … because of this bullying.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She continued, “I don’t tolerate any of that s—t. Bully me? Sure fine, but attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f—king twitter trend? Please … reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

The actors were first romantically linked in 2017. The A-list pair briefly split last summer, but quickly rectified the situation, despite W Magazine publishing a joint interview that alluded to them going their separate ways. “None of you know s—t,” Lili captioned a photo of her and Cole from the publication at the time. However, it looks like their reconciliation was short-lived.

On to the next chapter!