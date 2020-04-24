Exhausted! Riverdale star Lili Reinhart slammed “toxic” social media trolls on April 23 following rumors that she and boyfriend Cole Sprouse split. Fans have been speculating that the former Disney kid cheated on the actress with model Kaia Gerber, which he vehemently shut down a few days prior.

“Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a—holes for the sake of being a—holes,” the 23-year-old wrote about the rumblings in a now-deleted post on Twitter, captured by Glamour. “Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a—.”

She didn’t stop there. The starlet also shared a strong written message on her Instagram Story, which she also deleted shortly after. “Dear everyone on social media, don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down,” the Ohio native slammed. “Don’t be a f—king a—hole. The world doesn’t need any more of that s—t.”

The Hustlers actress seemingly didn’t stay mad for long. After deleting her angry posts, she gave an update about what she’s been up to while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This will be me emerging from quarantine after extensive self-care and much-needed rest,” she captioned a photo of a white singing rose from Alice in Wonderland. She also noted on Twitter that she wants to “rewatch Penny Dreadful.”

Lili and Cole’s relationship has been through a bit of drama lately. The Five Feet Apart actor shared a rare written message about his personal life on his Instagram Story on April 19 slamming “baseless accusations” that he was romantically involved with the daughter of Cindy Crawford. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the 27-year-old explained. He added that fans were “attacking [his] friends” and he had been receiving “death threats.” He then encouraged followers to “choose humanity.”

The buzz between Cole and Kaia, 18, started after they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles in mid-March. Some fans alleged that the actor had “liked” some of her photos on Instagram. The A-listers do follow each other on the social media platform but are just friends. Specifically, they are both close with 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, which is how they could have connected in the first place.

As for the Riverdale costars, they were first romantically linked in 2017. Although news broke in July 2019 that they ended their relationship, the two confirmed they were together shortly after.

Don’t come for Bughead, or they will come for you.