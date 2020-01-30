Sure, Lili Reinhart may play a good girl on Riverdale, and maybe sometimes fans find it difficult to differentiate Betty Cooper from the actress IRL. That may explain why one follower, in particular, was shocked when the 23-year-old cursed online. However, Lili had the best response.

It all started when the Lili expressed her concerns over the plot of the movie Bruce Almighty. “The most unrealistic part of Bruce Almighty is when Bruce finds himself attracted to his coworker even when his girlfriend is Jennifer F–king Aniston,” she tweeted on Wednesday, January 29. One person replied, “Shocked at your language,” which Lili ended up addressing on her Instagram Story later that day.

Lili Reinhart/ Instagram

Lili shared a screenshot of their exchange and added, “Elaine, please.” LOL. There’s nothing wrong with cursing if you’re passionate, right? Speaking of passion, besides acting — Lili loves to write. The blonde beauty is releasing a poetry book called Swimming Lessons in the spring and recently teased a poem from the collection.

She tweeted, “Swimming Lessons sneak [peek] coming out on May 5th — or you can pre order now,” which was followed by a photo of a page from the book. The poem read the following: “How is it possible/ that the moment your/ breath meets mine/ my lungs become so clear/ it’s as if I’d been silently/ suffocating.”

Swimming Lessons sneak peak 🌷 coming out on May 5th- or you can pre order now 🌟 pic.twitter.com/p4osAp0Wjc — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 29, 2020

Lili used inspiration from several aspects of her life to create Swimming Lessons. “To be honest, a lot … and I’m kind of calling the book a work of fiction more so than just, ‘This is all of my life and my experiences’ because to be honest, I find a lot of inspiration from other people and people that I don’t know and music, especially,” the actress exclusively divulged to Life & Style in October 2019.

It turns out, the author can think of a feeling and use that as a muse. “You know, I can create a scenario in my head from a mood, so it kind of just goes on a journey from there,” she continued. “It’s not necessarily all experiences that I’ve been through. It just sort of is a culmination of feelings turned into words if that makes sense and it’s not necessarily an experience. It’s more so just an atmospheric mood.” We can’t wait to get our hands on this book!