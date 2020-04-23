Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s Relationship Timeline From Meeting on ‘Riverdale’ to Now

Keeping us guessing. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart first met on the set of Riverdale in 2016. They were romantically linked over a year later but kept their relationship extremely low-key. The pair have opened up a bit more about dating through the years, despite being extremely protective of their romance. Although news broke in July 2019 that the costars split, they quickly rekindled things and slammed fans on social media over the speculation. What’s love without a little drama, right?

Through the ups and downs, people will ship Bughead forever. Keep scrolling for Cole and Lili’s full relationship timeline!