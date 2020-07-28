Single or Taken? Find Out Who Your Favorite ‘Riverdale’ Characters Are Dating in Real Life

When it comes to teen dramas, few have created as much buzz as Riverdale. Between the supernatural elements, occasional musical episodes and nostalgic nod to Archie Comics, the fandom is real. Adding to that popularity is the talented cast — including Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch — who each have large followings of their own. With that, viewers love to know what the actors are like in real life, including if they’re single or taken.

Like many young stars who skyrocket to fame, the cast has had their fair share of relationship ups and downs. Vanessa married baseball player Michael Kopech in January 2020, but he filed for divorce the following July — just one week before she announced her pregnancy. Madelaine and Travis Mills were together for three years before calling it quits in 2020.

Of course, showmances also ran rampant through the set. Camila dated costar Charles Melton publicly for a year before breaking things off in December 2019. However, no couple got more publicity than Lili and Cole.

The real-life lovebirds made fans’ wildest Bughead dreams come true. Page Six reported in May 2020 their on-and-off romance ended for good after three years together. “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends,” a source told the outlet.

One month before news broke about their uncoupling, rumors came to a head when fans accused Cole of cheating on Lili with model Kaia Gerber.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” the Five Feet Apart actor wrote on his Instagram Story on April 19. “Attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

He acknowledged gossip was a “foreseeable consequence” of being in a “public relationship” but was angered over people pushing “their own agenda.”

The Hustlers actress also came to her ex’s defense after the hashtag “#ColeSprouseIsOverParty” started trending.

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s—t behind your f—king phone, isn’t it?” she said in a now-deleted tweet on May 1. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … this is why people don’t have social media … because of this bullying.”

Whether they’re dating or not, it’s clear the Riverdale cast is one tight-knit group. Scroll through the gallery below to see who your favorite Riverdale characters are dating!