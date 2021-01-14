She’s nesting! Vanessa Morgan, who is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 this month, gave fans a sneak peek of her gorgeous nursery. “Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you,” the Riverdale actress captioned her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 13.

Her son’s special room appears to have a woodland theme and features all sorts of adorable decor — including wall decals, stuffed animals, a circular crib with a canopy and of course, a proper nursing chair for the first-time mom.

Courtesy of Vanessa Morgan/Instagram

Vanessa, 28, announced her pregnancy in July 2020. At the time, she and estranged husband Michael Kopech, who tied the knot six months earlier, were seemingly still together. However, on July 27, TMZ revealed the Chicago White Sox pitcher, 24, filed for divorce on June 19. Despite the pair’s short-lived marriage, Vanessa couldn’t be more excited.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed,” the Ottawa, Canada, native wrote on Instagram at the time, along with sharing videos from her gender reveal party and ultrasound photos.

“We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth and strength you’ve already given me as your mom,” Vanessa continued, noting that she and Michael found out they were expecting in May. “It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one, you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you, God, for this blessing.”

In December, the starlet revealed she was officially on maternity leave. “Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner and producers for being so accommodating and writing my pregnancy into the show!” Vanessa gushed. “Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost nine months preggo. Now time to have a baby!”

We can’t wait to meet him.