Vanessa Morgan’s husband, Michael Kopech, filed for divorce before the Riverdale actress announced she was pregnant with baby No. 1, TMZ reports on July 27.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher filed the paperwork to legally end their marriage on June 19, five months after they got married on January 4, 2020.

Michael is the father of her unborn child, according to The Chicago Tribune.

This surprising development may explain why the athlete was not mentioned in Vanessa’s pregnancy reveal on July 24. “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” she wrote at the time. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose.”

“On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6,” the Canada native added. “While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise.”

The Degrassi alum concluded her message by sharing how grateful she is for “this blessing,” telling fans she was now going to dedicate herself to being the “best mommy.”

Vanessa and the MLB player first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and it didn’t take long for them to get serious. In 2019, the dynamic duo celebrated their engagement after he proposed near the Grand Canyon. They went on to tie the knot in a “fairytale” wedding held at the Historic Walton House in Florida.

“Getting emotional even thinking about it,” she gushed in January. “Had a super intimate and emotional 35-person ceremony and wouldn’t have had it any other way.” The brunette beauty said she was over the moon to be his wife in a follow-up interview.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” she previously told E! News. “I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Even though their story didn’t end in marital bliss, fans are hopeful they can remain amicable for the sake of their new baby boy.