Vanessa Morgan is pregnant! The Riverdale actress revealed she is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Michael Kopech in an Instagram announcement on Friday, July 24.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly and I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” Vanessa, 28, captioned a series of videos and photos of her ultrasound and gender reveal party.

“I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth and strength you’ve already given me as your mom.”

“It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love and already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing,” she continued. “I’m just so happy and can’t wait to dedicate every day to being the best mommy I can be. ‘I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be’ — if you know you know.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Vanessa revealed she and her hubby found out they were expecting on the morning of May 20. “Looking back I’m so happy I took this picture,” she captioned a shot of her positive pregnancy test.

The actress and baseball player tied the knot on January 4 at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. The two said “I do” in an intimate ceremony with their family and friends, including several of Vanessa’s Riverdale costars.

“We both knew the first day we met that ‘this is it’ and I’m so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Vanessa told E! News about their special day. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their next chapter!