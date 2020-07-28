Instagram

It’s over. Vanessa Morgan and her husband, Michael Kopech, are reportedly getting divorced. The professional athlete filed paperwork to end their marriage on June 19, just five months after the pair tied the knot in January 2020, according to TMZ.

Additionally, on July 25, the Riverdale actress revealed she’s expecting a baby boy. Vanessa’s rep told the Chicago Tribune that Michael is the father of her unborn child. To learn more about Michael, keep reading.

When did Michael and Vanessa start dating?

Following Michael’s two-year romance with Bravo’s Brielle Biermann, he and Vanessa began to spark dating rumors in June 2018. At the time, Michael was playing baseball for the Charlotte Knights in North Carolina, and Vanessa would often post snapshots of herself at his games.

As it happens, Michael and Brielle split because “she was having a difficult time with the distance,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore.”

When did Michael and Vanessa get engaged?

The former flames announced their engagement in July 2019. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Michael gave his then-fiancée a heartfelt shout-out. “I love you intensely, passionately and also at times, recklessly. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when, oftentimes, I didn’t deserve it,” the Texas native began.

“You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire,” Michael continued. “I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you.”

Additionally, he shared a video of himself getting down on one knee at Mooney Falls in the Grand Canyon.

What does Michael do for a living?

Michael is a professional baseball pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

Darron Cummings/AP/Shutterstock

What is Michael’s net worth?

The MLB star is worth an estimated $800,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Michael have social media?

Michael’s Instagram account has seemingly been deleted. While his Twitter account is still live, there is no activity. As it stands, he has yet to make a public statement about his divorce from Vanessa or her pregnancy.

