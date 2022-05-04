Considering Lili Reinhart is one of the biggest names in young Hollywood today, it’s hard to believe she got her start by playing a teenage sociopath on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but that’s exactly what happened! In 2011, Lili was cast as Courtney Lane in season 9, episode 13 of the hit NBC crime drama.

While it wasn’t a huge role — at least compared to what she’s doing now — Lili definitely showed off her acting chops. If you haven’t seen it, the episode is titled “Lost Traveler.” Since then, the Ohio native’s career has skyrocketed.

In 2017, Lili made her debut as Betty Cooper on the CW’s Riverdale, whom she’s since played various iterations of over the years. As for her favorite version of Betty? Lili told V Magazine in January 2018 that she “can’t choose.”

“I love Betty as who she is, but her dark side is fun to play because I know fans love it,” Lili gushed about her “Dark Betty” persona. “They only see glimpses of it, so they want more. And so it’s fun to give in to that, show the dark sides, go a little off the rails and have her act. I guess it is more fun than the typical, everyday Betty that I play four out of five days a week.”

In addition to Riverdale, Lili played Annabelle in 2019’s Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

The “Swimming Lessons” author also starred as Grace Town in Chemical Hearts with Euphoria‘s Austin Abrams. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video in summer 2020 and has since gotten glowing reviews, including from Lili’s ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse. In August, the former Disney Channel encouraged fans to see Chemical Hearts while breaking his silence on the pair’s split.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” Cole began his emotional message on Instagram. “I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

To conclude his post, the former NYU graduate gave Chemical Hearts a shout-out. “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks, guys.” Cole and Lili met on the set of Riverdale in 2016 and dated on-and-off for four years.

Nowadays, she’s thriving in her career! To see Lili Reinhart’s total transformation over the years, scroll through the gallery below.