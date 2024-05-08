Princess Kate Middleton will likely need some helping hands when she becomes queen, and she “might” consider bringing on sister Pippa Middleton as a lady in waiting, according to royal experts Kate Williams and Ailsa Anderson.

“The job of a monarch and a consort isn’t getting any smaller. The letters, the correspondence, the emails are growing every day,” British historian and author Williams, 49, said during the May 2 episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: Back in Time. “So when Catherine becomes Queen, the levels of tours, the levels of letters, the level of receptions, will still require this assistance. So I think she will have to appoint some ladies in waiting.”

Williams added that the Princess of Wales, 42, could choose to appoint Pippa, 40, because Kate is “so famously close to her family.”

“She doesn’t have companions because she’s so close to her mother and her sister. I think we might possibly expect that Pippa might be someone she might appoint,” the author continued.

Anderson, 46, who served as the communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, said, “It’s actually quite nice to have somebody who you’ve known and trusted to be by your side in those big events because when you’ve always got to be on show.”

Though Kate could potentially ask Pippa to become a lady in waiting, which is essentially a personal assistant, Williams predicted that the princess’ sister may not accept the offer. “Pippa has her own life — three children, and a busy life of her own,” she concluded. “It’s a fascinating question.”

Pippa married hedge fund manager James Matthews in May 2017. The couple share son Arthur Michael William, 5, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, 4, and daughter Rose Louise Victoria, 23 months.

The British socialite has been a huge source of support for Kate amid the Princess of Wales’ battle with cancer, a source exclusively told Life & Style on April 3.

“Pippa is not only Kate’s younger sister, but she’s her best friend and loyal to the bone,” the insider said. “Kate can trust Pippa with anything she needs to get off her chest.”

Pippa and Kate, who also share brother James Middleton, have always been close, but the princess found herself leaning on her sister even more when she married Prince William and joined the royal family, according to the source. “Kate has a difficult time trusting anyone who isn’t family,” the insider said. “She trusts Pippa with her secrets and vice versa. They speak all the time.”

Knowing that her sister was by her side has helped her with her cancer battle, which Kate announced to the public via a video statement on March 22. “That’s given her a great deal of comfort,” the insider concluded. “Their bond will see Kate through her recovery.”