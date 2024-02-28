Kate Middleton Finds It ‘Annoying’ That Sister Pippa Is ‘Showing Off Her Figure’ on the Beach: Photos

Living it up! While her sister, Princess Kate, continues to recover from her planned abdominal surgery in mid-January, Pippa Middleton, 40, has been busy frolicking about in St. Barts with her husband, James Matthews, and their three children.

An insider exclusively tells Life & Style Kate isn’t exactly thrilled to see her younger sibling showing off her flawless bikini body and stress-free lifestyle. “It’s annoying for Kate to see Pippa showing off her figure like that,” says an insider, noting that the Princess of Wales is still salty over Pippa stealing the spotlight at her 2011 wedding in her slinky, figure-hugging white gown. “Her sister practically stole the spotlight on her wedding day!”

The insider says Kate is also envious Pippa gets to enjoy the perks of being royal-adjacent without having to do any of the work. “She has the glamorous life of a socialite without any of the restrictions and duties Kate faces every day.”