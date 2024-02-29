Princess Kate ​Middelton‘s sister, Pippa Middleton, is even more athletic than her older sibling, and the results show in bikini photos featuring her toned figure and six-pack abs.

Pippa gained a legion of royal fans by showing off her fit body as a bridesmaid during Kate’s 2011 wedding to Prince William, as viewers noticed her pert derriere through her clinging Alexander McQueen dress.

During a February 2024 getaway to St. Barts, Pippa’s parade of bikinis reportedly didn’t go over well with her royal sibling. “It’s annoying for Kate to see Pippa showing off her figure like that,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively, adding, “Her sister practically stole the spotlight on her wedding day!”