Duchess Kate Middleton has always been a breathtaking beauty, and she has aged with grace over the years. Sometimes, it even seems as if she’s been aging backward, which has raised the question: Has Kate ever had plastic surgery? Keep reading to see if she’s had cosmetic procedures!

Do Plastic Surgeons Think Kate Middleton Has Had Plastic Surgery?

Although surgeons don’t think the royal lady has gone under the knife, some believe that she has had quick injections to keep her vibrant and stunning looks up to par.

“Kate seems to have become the poster child for Botox recently,” New York City-based Plastic Surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman, who has not treated the duchess, exclusively told Life & Style in July 2019.

“It would be virtually impossible to eliminate the lines around her eyes that occur with deep smiling, without Botox injections,” he continued before complimenting the duchess. “This shows the nice improvement you can get with modest Botox use, even in young women. She looks great, without looking fake.”

Denver-based Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Manish Shah, who has not treated Kate, also agreed that he believes she has had Botox injections in the same area of her face. “I’m fairly certain that she’s had Botox or some other neuromodulator to her crow’s feet area. She doesn’t wrinkle at all, even with her beaming smile!” he said.

What Has the Palace Said About Plastic Surgery Claims?

Medi Spa Clinic surgeon, Dr. Munir Somji, implied Kate got baby Botox, or botulinum toxin, in July 2019, and even posted before and after photos on the spa’s Instagram account.

“Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox,” the caption of the now-deleted post read.

The Palace quickly shut down the surgeon’s claims by quickly releasing a statement, denying that Kate has had any type of work done. The Palace said the post was “categorically not true” and “in addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity,” according to a statement to the New York Post.

After the Instagram post caused major uproar, Dr. Medi Spa marketing manager Sammy Curry explained why Dr. Munir Somj posted the comparison photos. “He thought it was a good comparison picture to use to show the effects of Botox and obviously baby Botox which he does himself,” she told The Times in July 2019. “He just wanted to show the transformation that it can create and obviously how it can be used for subtle results and how it’s really good for anti-aging.”

