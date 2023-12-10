prince william kate middleton and kids share christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids are growing up so fast. The royals shared a rare family photo with fans when they debuted their 2023 Christmas card on Saturday, December 9.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023,” Kate, 41, and William, 41, captioned the photo on X (formerly Twitter). They also included a Christmas tree and red heart emoji and credited their photographer, Josh Shinner.

In the family photo, the royals all wore white button-down shirts and jeans. Princess Charlotte, 8, was front and center in the shot, seated in a chair with a toothy smile and her long blonde hair parted in the middle. Kate was sandwiched between William and Prince George, 10, in the back row of the photo, with Prince Louis, 5, standing in front of his dad.

One day before the release of the Christmas card, the family gathered at Westminster Abbey for Kate’s annual Together at Christmas carol service. The three children joined their parents and other members of the royal family at the caroling event. Prince George looked handsome in his navy suit and tie, while Charlotte took after her mom in a fashionable coat for the occasion.

Getty

Kate was glowing at the service in an all white ensemble. She paired her white pants and matching shirt with a long white jacket and had her hair styled in loose curls.

In 2021, William opened up about the magic of the holiday season with his three kids. “Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children,” he admitted. “Suddenly it’s a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement.”

While William and Kate’s family seems to be complete, the royals have hinted at having a fourth child in the past. “William always worries about me meeting under 1 year olds,” Kate revealed in 2022. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’” At another event that year, Kate happily cradled a newborn baby in her arms and her husband quipped, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

Kate also previously opened up about what she wants her kids to remember about their childhood. “If you really think about that, is it that I’m sitting down trying to do their math and spelling homework over the weekend?” she said. “Or is it the fact that we’ve gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn’t worked because it’s too wet? That’s what I would want them to remember. Those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water. Those are what I would want them to remember. Not a stressful household where you’re trying to do everything and not really succeeding at one thing.”