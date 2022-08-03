Kate Middleton Is a Royal Bombshell! See Photos of Her Sexiest Dresses, Outfits and More

Duchess Kate (née Middleton) is a royal public figure, but the brunette bombshell has still embraced her sexiest moments over the years before and after she became part of the royal family.

Before she married her husband, Prince William, in April 2011, Kate was seen going to London-based nightclubs with a few friends in the early 2000s. Although she didn’t intend to make a grand entrance at the time, her stylish and hot outfits became the talk of the town.

In September 2005, the then-boyfriend and girlfriend attended a club in Chelsea and the Duchess stopped hearts in a simple yet sexy black plunging V-neck knee-length dress.

When the duo briefly split up in April 2007, Kate didn’t let the breakup blues ruin her life, as she was seen going out with friends and hitting a few bars at the time. Just one month after reports of their breakup surfaced, she was photographed wearing a short shiny blue dress and black knee-high boots.

That summer, she was spotted again at the Mahiki nightclub in London donning a super sparkly minidress and black knee-high heeled boots. While she and William had already reunited by then, she still made time to go out with her gal pals, unafraid to rock her own sense of fashion.

Although Kate hasn’t been seen partying as much as she was in the early days of her relationship with William, the Duchess of Cambridge still shows off her personal style taste every now and then.

She even goes out in chic shorts on occasion — a rarity for a royal. As a skilled sailor, Kate has attended multiple sailing events over the years after she and William welcomed their children, Prince George, born in July 2013, Princess Charlotte, born in May 2015, and Prince Louis, born in April 2018.

In August 2019, Kate surprised everyone by sporting a pair of navy blue shorts and a white jacket at the King’s Cup Sailing Regatta. Since it was her first time flaunting her bare legs as a royal, fans thought she absolutely slayed the look even though she ended up losing that race.

While it was her first time as an official member of the British royal family rocking shorts, it wasn’t her first time ever donning this type of clothing. In September 2008, Kate was seen roller skating at the Day-Glo Charity Roller Disco in London, wearing a pair of short yellow shorts, a sparkling green tank top and pink socks.

Whether it be a nightclub minidress or a daytime ensemble, the Duchess of Cambridge embodies an enviable self-confidence as a member of the one of the world’s most famous families.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kate’s sexiest moments over the years!