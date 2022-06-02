Such a fashion queen! Duchess Kate (née Middleton) is the style star of the British Royal Family, and she has made worldwide headlines with some of her most iconic and daring red carpet looks.

Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge showed that she’s every inch as gorgeous as a movie star while attending the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London in May 2022.

Kate wore a black figure-hugging gown by Roland Mouret that featured a simple white bardot neckline along the off-the-shoulder top. It was so form-fitting even down to the bottom of the frock that the film’s star, Tom Cruise, gave her his hand to help her up the stairs of the red carpet event. The dress was a very bold look for a royal, but also so timeless and elegant.

Her gown was so awe-inspiring that fans wanted to copy it. According to the fashion site lovethesale.com, within 24 hours of Kate wearing it to the premiere, searches for “Bardot dress” jumped by 263 percent, while “Black and White Dresses” saw a 152 percent search gain.

While the gown has become one of Kate’s most memorable looks in such a brief amount of time, nothing can compete with the glittering gold Jenny Packham number she wore to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die in September 2021.

Kate looked like a golden goddess in the shimmering dress that featured a plunging neckline, long cape backside and a slightly sheer skirt. A somewhat altered version of the gown went on sale to the public in honor of the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series, along with other Bond film inspired designs by Jenny, for $5,488, though no one could ever do it justice the way Kate did.

Jenny and Kate go way back, as she’s designed some of the Duchess’ most daring red carpet looks. Kate turned heads in a plunging teal gown with a see-through lace backside to an event in 2012, and she loved it so much, Kate rewore the fan favorite frock again to an awards ceremony in 2018.

The British fashion designer also showcased Kate’s amazing long and toned legs in a 2014 blue evening gown that featured a sexy miniskirt in the front with a full-length backside. It was so daring for a member of the British Royal Family to show skin like that, and the dress has not yet seen a rewear.

Scroll down to see photos of Kate’s most daring red carpet gowns.