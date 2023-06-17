Royally Stylish! A Look Back at Some of Princess Kate’s Most Memorable Looks: Photos

When it comes to royals with style, Catherine, Princess of Wales (née Kate Middleton) most definitely tops the list. In fact, we can’t recall a single instance when the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t look dazzling. That said, there are certain outfits Kate has worn that stand out more than others.

For instance, who could forget the British beauty’s wedding dress? On April 29, 2011, Kate stepped out to marry Prince William wearing quite possibly the most breathtaking gown in history. Made of satin and lace, the piece was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and Kate worked closely with the team to ensure her vision came to life.

“Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes Alexander McQueen’s work.” As we now know, Kate’s dress did, in fact, effortlessly combine tradition with modernity.

Of course, we can’t overlook her accessories from that magical day, which included a veil and stunning gems. “The veil is made of layers of soft, ivory silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, which was embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework,” the palace wrote. “The veil is held in place by a Cartier ‘halo’ tiara, lent to Miss Middleton by The Queen. The ‘halo’ tiara was made by Cartier in 1936.”

Since her wedding, Kate has entirely upped her style game, especially with queendom on the horizon. “Everyone has been commenting on how great she looks,” a royal source exclusively told Life & Style in September 2019.

“She’s going more glam as she prepares to become queen,” the insider revealed. “Kate began training for her future role last year, which not only involves shadowing Queen Elizabeth II but working with royal aides, who are advising her on how to act and look the part, too.”

Kate was elevated to Catherine, Princess of Wales, in September 2022 by King Charles III, following the death of his mother, the queen.

Though Kate has perfected the glam royal look, that doesn’t mean she splurges on designer clothes all the time. In December 2022, the mom of three wowed in a rented neon green dress from Solace London while attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.

We look forward to many more memorable fashion moments from Kate in the future!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Princess Kate’s best looks so far.