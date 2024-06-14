Princess Kate Middleton announced ​she will attend the 2024 Trooping the Colour ceremony amid her cancer battle.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she said in a written statement shared by Kensington Palace on Thursday, June 14. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

The annual event will take place on Saturday, June 15, at the Horse Guards Parade in London, United Kingdom.

Kate, 42, who is married to Prince William, also gave an update on undergoing chemotherapy and was happy to announce that she is “making good progress.”

“There are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” the Princess of Wales wrote. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

While she did not dwell on the bad days, Kate raved over her good ones and shared that she likes to “engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate revealed her unidentified cancer diagnosis in March and shared that she was undergoing cancer treatment. Three months after the royal’s announcement, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kate “spends time resting” during her cancer battle.

“She’s not putting any pressure on herself to do anything or see anyone because deadlines in a situation like this can make the recovery way more stressful,” the insider shared in a story published on June 6, adding, “She doesn’t care truly what anyone thinks.”

One week later, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style that Kate took time to rest to “gear up” for a memorable summer with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

“It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” the source gushed. “Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!”