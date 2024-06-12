Princess Kate hasn’t made any official appearances since her March video announcement that she was undergoing cancer treatment — but Norfolk villagers have seen her plenty of times. According to locals, Kate, 42, regularly takes her two oldest kids, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, to sailing lessons at a club near their countryside home. The royal (every once in a while accompanied by husband Prince William, 41) watches from the shore as the children learn the ropes.

That’s just the start of the summer activities Kate’s got up her sleeve, though. As in years past, she is planning oodles of fun and adventure for George, Charlotte and their younger brother, Prince Louis, 6, during the school break. “It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!

Kate Middleton Is Making Memories

The family will largely be based at Anmer Hall — the aforementioned house in close proximity to the sailing club. Aside from getting their sea legs, the kids have reportedly requested to spend their days hiking, playing tennis and baking cupcakes. “Without George, Charlotte and Louis in class, things are going to be more chaotic for Kate,” says the insider, noting the Princess of Wales has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy. “But she’s been resting and gearing up for it.”

Her loved ones are there to provide moments of reprieve when Kate needs them. Brother James Middleton, 37, “brings dogs over to play with the kids,” explains the insider. “Kate also wants the children to spend a lot of time with their cousins.” While James’ little boy, Inigo, is merely 7 months old, 40-year-old sister Pippa’s son, Arthur, 5, and daughters, Grace, 3, and Rose, 2, make energetic playmates. “Kate hopes all the kids can be close as they grow up,” adds the insider, “and summer is really the only opportunity they have to get together for extended periods.”

This season, Kate’s tribe will also honor another family member — the late Queen Elizabeth II — in a wonderful way. “At the end of the school break, Kate, William and the children plan to go to Balmoral in Scotland to do things that the queen loved: play with her corgis, ride horses and go shooting,” says the insider. “It’s a tradition that they look forward to every year!”