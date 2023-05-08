Prince William and Princess Kate‘s youngest child Prince Louis has become the royal family standout after showing off his hilarious facial expressions, breaking out in dances and displaying his exuberant personality at public occasions.

Fans first got a taste of Louis’ penchant for doing whatever he wants in formal settings when he appeared on the balcony for Trooping the Color at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Then 4 years old, he put his hands over his ears and made a dramatic face as jets flew overhead. He also casually chatted with his great-grandmother as the family waved to the masses below.

Louis’ next appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant showed off what a ball of energy he is. From dancing wildly, playing with his cousins and sticking out his tongue at his mom, the Wales’ little boy stole the show with his playful antics. Ultimately, William asked his son to go over and sit on his grandfather, now King Charles III‘s lap, where he seemed to settle down.

Mike Tindall, who is married to William’s cousin Zara Tindall, blamed Louis’ spirited displays on too much sugar. “There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high,” he explained about the Platinum Jubilee weekend on his podcast, “The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.”

Louis was also egged on by his cousins, Mike and Zara’s daughters Lena and Mia. “Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous so it’s trying to keep a lid on,” the former rugby star continued, adding the four-hour pageant tested the youngsters’ patience.

“They’re all young … it’s a long time. But as any parents knows you just do whatever needs to be done,” he said

William and Kate joked about their son’s behavior in a series of photos they shared to their social media accounts. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember,” the couple wrote, adding, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis.”

Louis was born on April 23, 2018, and even his birthday photos over the years have proved what a big personality the little boy has. His portraits when he turned 2 showed him with his hands covered in rainbow colors of paint, which subsequently ended up all over his face.

Even at the coronation of his grandfather on May 6, 2023, Louis once again became the center of attention when he broke out in a wild dance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, followed by a series of slow and fast waves. Royal fans can’t get enough of the energetic youngster’s public appearances.

Scroll down for photos of Prince Louis’ cutest moments.