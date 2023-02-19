Red carpet royals! After a two-year hiatus, Prince William and Princess Kate hit the BAFTA Awards red carpet, looking incredible.

William, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. Kate, meanwhile, looked stunning in a floor-length off-the-shoulder white gown and black gloves.

The news of the couple’s attendance was confirmed by Kensington Palace on February 10, sending shock waves through the royal scene. William and Kate have not attended the event in two years, with both family tragedy and scheduling conflicts barring their presence.

April 9, 2021, just one day prior to the award ceremony, William’s grandfather – Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh – died at the age of 99. The couple, understandably, missed the ceremony due to the unforeseen loss. Their reason for missing the 2022 event, however, was chalked up to “diary constraints.” Nevertheless, the royal duo was out in full swing for the 2023 ceremony, hitting the carpet and posing alongside one another in classic royal form.

Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock

Unlike years prior when the Royal Albert Hall was used to host the festivities, the 2023 BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank. After walking the carpet and only answering questions from a few members of the royal rota – the press corps designated to cover the royal family – William and Kate headed inside to watch the award show transpire. It’s said that they will greet award winners backstage. Including the EE Rising Star winner and nominees.

The night out for the royal couple was a far cry from their normal date night. An insider exclusively told In Touch that William and Kate’s usual romantic plans involve ordering food in and catching up on reality shows.

“Kate’s into Love Island date nights with William and they sit on the couch with a takeaway,” the source revealed of the couple behind closed doors. “She does get a buzz from tuning into a few hours of reality TV after a stressful day. She also enjoys screen-gripping series, Succession and The White Lotus.” Luckily for Kate, the BAFTA nominees were full of exciting films and actors.

Though they have made several public appearances since its release, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has shaken things up for the royal family. Within its pages, the Duke of Sussex accused his older brother of being physically violent with him, placed blame on William and Kate for Nazi Halloween costume decision in 2005 and held the direct heir to the throne and his wife responsible for making Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, feel unwelcome within the royal ranks. William and Kate have yet to speak publicly about the book.