The 2023 British Academy Film Awards saw some stunning outfit choices at the February 19 event at Southbank Centre’s Royal Hall in London. Actors and actresses graced the red carpet in their utmost chic attire, but quite a few went a little too far with fabric. So, which stars were the best dressed and which were the worst at the BAFTAs red carpet?

Princess Kate, of course, never disappoints in her fashion taste, as she strolled up to the event alongside her husband, Prince William, wearing a gorgeous white floor-length gown with black gloves.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy was shining bright for the cameras as well by wearing a beautiful bronze mini dress with a matching, long velvet headpiece that reached the ground.

Just one week prior, London also hosted the star-studded Brit Awards, which honored the music industry’s talented artists. While many showed up looking dashing in their dresses and tuxedos, a few others didn’t quite hit the mark in fashion.

Sam Smith made a bold statement by arriving in a black latex inflatable jumpsuit, whereas Jessie J wore a red two-piece outfit with an over-the-top ruffled shawl.

The “Stay With Me” crooner has been showing up to recent high-profile events wearing unique outfits. At the February 5 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, they matched the carpet by wearing an all-red ensemble, featuring a cane and a top hat.

While speaking exclusively with Life & Style that evening, Melissa Rivers shared her take on who were the best and worst dressed names, weighing in on Sam’s outfit.

“I don’t get what’s going on with Sam Smith,” she said about the Grammy Award winner that night. “[They’re] such a talent and … I don’t, maybe I’m not cool enough to understand it, and I can own that, but it just, again, feels too costume-y, and it doesn’t feel like performance art costume-y to me.”

Melissa previously spoke with Life & Style after the January 10 Golden Globe Awards as well, providing her take on the best and brightest fashion of the night. One of her favorites was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Basset, who donned a beautiful silver sparkling gown.

“Every single year just gets better and better and better,” Melissa gushed about Angela. “The hair and makeup on her tonight, and then the earrings, flawless. When she’s on TV or in movies, she is the adult in the room.”

Angela was also in attendance at the 2023 BAFTAs, wearing a royal purple dress and looking amazing as always.

