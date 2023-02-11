Awards season is underway, and the Brit Awards saw some unique fashions at its Saturday, February 11, 2023 event. The London-based show was held at the O2 Arena, and stars including Harry Styles, Ellie Goulding, Shania Twain and more brought out some of their best and worst red carpet outfits ever.

The “As It Was” artist is known for his colorful fashion taste. Whenever he takes the stage, the British hunk performs in sparkling jumpsuits and fun fashions that his fans adore, and he didn’t disappoint at the Brit Awards with his style choice! Harry rolled up in an all-black pantsuit with a matching floral piece on his neck, flashing his amazing smile for the cameras.

Harry’s pal and fellow music artist Shania also arrived at the fashionable event, looking stunning as ever in a bright yellow long-sleeved gown. However, just one week prior, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” songstress raised eyebrows at the February 5 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles by wearing a black-and-white spotted dress with a coordinating tall hat. Shania offset the full look with a scarlet red hair color.

While speaking exclusively with Life & Style at the star-studded event, Melissa Rivers weighed in on who counted as her best and worst styled celebrities on the Grammys red carpet, noting that Shania’s look didn’t impress her much and that her hat “killed” her.

Sam Smith also attended the event in L.A. wearing an all-red ensemble, which featured a top hat, a cane and an oversized coat.

“I don’t get what’s going on with Sam Smith,” Melissa said about the Grammy Award winner’s look at the time. “[They’re] such a talent and … I don’t, maybe I’m not cool enough to understand it, and I can own that, but it just, again, feels too costume-y, and it doesn’t feel like performance art costume-y to me.”

The “Stay With Me” crooner also showed up to the Brit Awards, going even further with their style choice in London than in California. Sam arrived on the red carpet wearing a black latex inflatable lookalike jumpsuit. The England native paired their full ensemble with matching gloves and heeled boots, while adding a pearl earring for a subtle shimmer.

No matter what they wear, though, Sam always knows how to turn heads when it comes to both their music and fashion.

Scroll down to see photos of the best and the worst dressed stars at the Brit Awards!