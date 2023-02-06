No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop — graced the red carpet in their unique styles.

When it came to Lizzo’s vibrant orange floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, Melissa said the “Truth Hurts” artist’s look was “amazing,” adding that her choice will be the “look we’ll be talking about in a year.”

“Lizzo, one of the reasons she can pull off that kind of over-the-top fashion is because she’s owning it,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum noted. “And that is such an important part of it.”

The singer and flautist was nominated for Best Album, Best Song, Best Record, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. One night prior, she brought her boyfriend, Myke Wright, along with her to the Clive Davis pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles, wearing a blue and black feathered mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

As for Taylor Swift, Melissa says the “Anti Hero” songstress’ midnight blue two-piece gown was the perfect arrival.

“In the sea of crazy, this very simple, elegant swan walks in,” she told Life & Style about the 11-time Grammy Award winner.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While many stars dazzled on the red carpet, quite a few others flopped in terms of their style choices for the evening.

“Could someone explain Blac Chyna to me?” Melissa asked, referring to the model’s all-black, raven-inspired one-piece she wore while posing for the cameras.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Where I got irritated at the Grammy’s because that — that was wearing a costume,” the University of Pennsylvania graduate added.

Another fashion fail, in Melissa’s eyes at least, was Sam Smith, who wore an all-red outfit that featured a top hat, oversized coat, glasses, gloves and a matching cane as an accessory.

“I don’t get what’s going on with Sam Smith,” she said. “[They’re] such a talent and … I don’t, maybe I’m not cool enough to understand it, and I can own that, but it just, again, feels too costume-y, and it doesn’t feel like performance art costume-y to me.”

Shania Twain also raised many eyebrows when she showed up in a black-and-white-spotted pantsuit and matching hat. She offset the look with a red hair color.

Since the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer made quite the colorful clothing choice, Melissa admitted that one accessory of her outfit stuck out the most, saying, “That hat killed me.”