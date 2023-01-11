The Fashion Police has spoken! Melissa Rivers gave her praise of 2023 Golden Globes best dressed to “the Gucci group,” she shared with Life & Style exclusively following the star-studded event on Tuesday, January 10.

“Gucci had a huge night. There was Jenna Ortega, there was Julia Garner, there was Daisy Edgar-Jones, Michelle Williams. They dressed Austin Butler and they all looked fantastic,” Melissa, 54, told Life & Style when reliving the red carpet looks. “I thought Jenna Ortega and Julia Gardner were amazing.”

The Wednesday star, 20, had a huge year with her first Golden Globe nomination under her belt, and Melissa said that her “complete look” made this Jenna’s night overall.

“The hair, the makeup, the jewelry, the color of the dress, the movement of the dress,” the Lies My Mother Told Me author gushed. “Did I love the cutouts? Not so much. Did I love the look in total? 100 percent.”

Jenna paired her neutral Gucci gown with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Melissa, for her part, loved “the layering” of the accessories paired with her outfit.

“She knew how to work that dress. The look from head to toe was just on point,” the former E! personality added. “I liked the dress, not loved, but the whole picture was outstanding.”

Shutterstock (4)

Other standouts Melissa mentioned included the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars, including Letitia Wright‘s “elegant” and “stunning” Prada dress. Melissa also offered a huge shout-out to Angela Bassett, who took home an award for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movie.

“Every single year just gets better and better and better,” the actress said. “The hair and makeup on her tonight, and then the earrings, flawless. When she’s on TV or in movies, she is the adult in the room.”

Avatar: Way of Water newcomer Bailey Bass also made a splash. According to Melissa, her outfit is exactly what “a 19-year-old actress at a major award show should look like,” calling her Dior gown “perfect.”

When it comes to the worst dressed, the Apprentice alum called out Heidi Klum and Seth Rogen. Melissa thinks the America’s Got Talent judge is “either genius or insane” when it comes to her red carpet looks. When it came to the Pam & Tommy actor, she said, “I understand you’re trying to be fashion forward, let’s pick one piece of clothing to be this salmon pink, but not the whole thing.”

Overall, the producer wasn’t blown away by the red carpet looks, but she did give credit where credit was due!

“Any award show in the rain is a woman’s nightmare, so props to the hair and makeup people for keeping these women looking good,” she explained. “I liked the fashion. It didn’t blow my socks off, but I felt like we’re turning the page and coming back to fashion being more fun. We saw gowns, we saw ruffles, we saw beading, we saw things that weren’t so conservative. People were having more fun. I think we’re taking a step definitely towards feeling OK about doing fashion that’s big and fun and red carpet.”

Reporting by Louisa Marshall