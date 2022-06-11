From Ozark to Material Girl! Julia Garner’s Braless Looks Are Timeless: See Photos

Material girl! From the small screen to the big screen, Julia Garner is making a name for herself in Hollywood. After playing memorable roles on major Netflix hits like Ozark and Inventing Anna, the actress has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the pop icon, according to Variety. Not only does Julia have two Emmy Awards to prove her acting chops, but she’s always in timeless clothing and pulls out daring looks on the red carpet with her braless outfits.

From appearing in campaigns for Prada to scoring an invite to the 2021 Met Gala, Julia has become one to watch in the fashion world. Growing up watching classic movies, the Ozark actress told Vanity Fair her style icons include Audrey Hepburn, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Diane Keaton.

With her father being an art teacher, she told Men’s Health that a lot of her motivation for acting also comes from art. “I’m very visual, and I get inspired from different things,” The Assistant actress explained in February 2022.

“And then I realized Mike Tyson is another inspiration for me,” she added while describing her preparation for a heightened moment during season 4 of Ozark. “Here’s the thing. Mike Tyson, this face could be in a Caravaggio painting. Don’t you think so? A character from a Caravaggio painting. I really got inspired by that spirit.”

Julia will be working under the close eye of Madonna, as the singer previously told The Tonight Show in October 2021 that she’ll be taking the reins on the project as both a writer and director. Adding that previous attempts to portray her rise have missed the mark, the “Like a Virgin” artist explained, “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

“I read that Universal was doing a script … they wanted my blessing, and I read it. It was the most hideous, superficial crap I’ve ever read. This [has] happened a couple of times. So, finally, I just threw down the gauntlet,” Madonna continued.

The New York native beat out major names that included Euphoria’s Alexa Demie and Bebe Rexha, according to The Hollywood Reporter and the auditions reportedly included long 11-hour sessions with Madonna’s choreographer.

While production has been very tight-lipped, the outlet states the film will focus on the “4 Minute” singer’s 1990 Blond Ambition world tour.

