Although it’s been decades since Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were a couple, the former Baywatch actress and the Mötley Crüe drummer’s relationship is a big part of pop culture history. After all, Pamela and Tommy received a lot of media attention during their time together … for a number of reasons. To learn more about their rocky romance and where the pair stands today, keep reading.

Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock

When did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee meet?

The Playboy model and the musician were introduced on New Year’s Eve in 1994 at a popular Hollywood club called Sanctuary.

Six weeks later, Pamela and Tommy went on their first date, a trip to Cancún, Mexico.

Prior to meeting the Home Improvement star, Tommy had been married twice. First, to Elaine Starchuk and later, to Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993.

When did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee get married?

After spending just four days in Mexico together, the newly minted couple decided to tie the knot.

“We gave blood, sniffed out a marriage license and were on the beach getting married before the day was over. Instead of wedding bands, we went for something more permanent: Tattoos of each other’s names around our fingers,” Tommy penned in his book, The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

In the summer of 1995, Pamela and Tommy celebrated their honeymoon by visiting Lake Mead. There, the couple filmed their now-infamous sex tape.

“We had taken a five-day houseboat trip on Lake Mead as a vacation,” Tommy explained, according to Esquire. “As usual, I brought along my video camera. We weren’t trying to make a porno, just to document our vacation. We watched it once when we returned home, then put it in our safe, a 500-pound monstrosity, hidden underneath a carpet in my studio control room in the garage.”

When did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee break up?

In 1998, Pamela filed for divorce after she and Tommy got into an argument at their home.

The father of two, who shares sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger with the Canada native, was arrested and sentenced to six months in jail after he pleaded no contest to felony spousal battery.

Pamela and Tommy later tried to rekindle their relationship in 2001 and again, in 2008. However, come 2010, they called it quits for good.

Tommy has since moved on with social media personality Brittany Furlan, whom he married in 2019. Pamela married Dan Hayhurst in January 2020 before calling it quits a year later.