Born to be a star! Pamela Anderson has been in the spotlight since the late 1980s after getting her start as a Playboy model. Although the Ladysmith, Canada, native leads a more low-key lifestyle these days, Pamela is still regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest icons — and her net worth proves it. As of 2022, the Baywatch alum is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about Pamela’s career and how she makes money, keep reading.

Pamela Anderson is an actress:

To date, the mother of two, who shares sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger with ex-husband Tommy Lee, has 56 acting credits under her belt. Some of Pamela’s more notable roles include C.J. Parker on Baywatch, Lisa on Home Improvement and Vallery Irons on V.I.P.

As for film, Pamela appeared in 1996’s Barb Wire, 2003’s Scary Movie, 2017’s Baywatch movie and more.

S. Granitz/WireImage

Pamela Anderson is an author:

Pamela has written four autobiographical texts and two novels. Some of her bigger titles include Star, Star Struck, Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship and Raw.

Pamela Anderson is a model:

Pamela holds the record for the most appearances on the cover of Playboy magazine. Since landing her first cover in October 1989, she’s graced the front of the publication 14 times.

In addition to being a sex symbol, Pamela’s fashion choices in the ’90s and early 2000s are still talked about today. (Ahem, her outfit at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.)

However, over the years, her sense of style has evolved. “I have wonderful friends. Vivienne Westwood, Donatella Versace, Tom Ford and these great people who have always been very generous to me,” Pamela told Vogue during a 2016 interview.

“I’ve also had crazy, wild husbands and fun friends like David LaChapelle who wanted to dress me up for events,” she added. “I feel like I’ve been a muse to a lot of people, a lot of artists and some designers, and it wouldn’t necessarily be what I would choose to wear. I think now I’m really working on my personal style.”

Pamela Anderson is a designer and activist:

After practicing veganism and working with PETA for years, Pamela launched her own line of vegan handbags with Ashoka Paris in May 2020.

“Changing mentalities, defending victims, delivering justice, challenging politics for 25 years, Pamela Anderson has been supporting those who are on the front line to protect human, animal and environmental rights,” the French fashion house wrote in a statement at the time.