We just did a double take. Sebastian Stan and Lily James completely transformed into legendary former couple Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in the first photos for their upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy — and we’re shook.

In photos released by Hulu’s official social media accounts on Friday, May 7, the Falcon and Winter Soldier actor, 38, and the Cinderella star, 32, were the spitting images of their real-life counterparts while recreating the famous photo in which Pam tugged on Tommy’s nipple ring with her teeth. Sebastian’s arms were covered tattoos, and he was even sporting a lower stomach piece similar to the Mötley Crüe alum.

Hulu

As for Lily, she rocked what appeared to be a blonde wig for the shot. In a second solo picture, the U.K. native rocked a near replica outfit to one of the Baywatch babe’s sexy leather event looks from the ’90s.

The comedy series, which has yet to receive an official release date, centers in on the release — and theft — of the former couple’s 1995 sex tape, which became infamous. Seth Rogen also stars (and executive produces) in the series as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape. Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman and Orange Is the New Black alum Taylor Schilling will play supporting roles.

Hulu

Pam, 53, recently addressed the tape, which was from the couple’s honeymoon, during a May 2020 appearance on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live. “That was not a sex tape,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.”

The footage was notoriously stolen from the exes’ former home in 1995. The former Playboy model sued the distribution company that put out the tape, which was later settled confidentially. However, the company later made the home video available on their websites again following the settlement.

Pam and Tommy, 58, were married from 1995 to 1998 and share 24-year-old son Brandon and 23-year-old son Dylan. The Canadian native married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, in December 2020 following a brief marriage to Jon Peters earlier that year. As for the musician, he married former Vine star Brittany Furlan in February 2019.