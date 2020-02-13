These Galentine’s Day Highlights From ‘Parks and Rec’ Will Make You Feel Like a Noble Land-Mermaid

It’s the most wonderful day of the year — and we don’t mean Treat Yo Self Day. We’re talking Galentine’s Day, also known as Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday.

In honor of the special occasion, which was directly inspired by the excellent NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, we compiled some of the best moments from Galentine’s Day episodes of the former sitcom — plus, we threw in a few epic girl power moments from other episodes, just for good measure.

Scroll through our gallery below to remember every wonderful scene, you beautiful rule-breaking moth.