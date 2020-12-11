From ‘Baywatch’ to Today! See Pamela Anderson’s Transformation Over the Years

When it comes to A-listers, few have had the lasting power and cultural impact as Pamela Anderson. From her iconic role as C.J. Parker on Baywatch to her trendsetting fashion choices, the Canadian actress has definitely left her mark on Hollywood.

In fact, plenty of starlets today, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, can be seen emulating Pamela’s signature ‘90s style — a.k.a. bombshell meets sporty chic. However, in more recent years, the Star author has distanced herself from the looks and designers that made her household name.

“I have wonderful friends. Vivienne Westwood, Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, and these great people who have always been very generous to me,” Pamela previously told Vogue. “I’ve also had crazy, wild husbands and fun friends like David LaChapelle who wanted to dress me up for events. I feel like I’ve been a muse to a lot of people, a lot of artists and some designers, and it wouldn’t necessarily be what I would choose to wear. I think now I’m really working on my personal style.”

Pamela went on to admit that while some of her previous outfits ended in “disaster,” she’s come a long way. “I really take what I’m doing seriously,” the Barb Wire alum expressed. “Being an activist and looking presentable and nice and not too overdone.”

Pam is a longtime vegan who is very involved in PETA. In May 2020, she launched her own line of vegan handbags with Ashoka Paris. “Changing mentalities, defending victims, delivering justice, challenging politics … for 25 years, Pamela Anderson has been supporting those who are on the front line to protect human, animal and environmental rights,” Ashoka Paris wrote in a statement.

“Working on this vegan bag project with Pamela, a global celebrity and committed activist, is an honor and a fabulous experience,” the French fashion brand continued. “Behind the star we discovered an intelligent, approachable, sincere and creative woman who is brimming with ideas and energy. It is this singularity that we have managed to express through this Pamela Anderson x Ashoka Paris collection.”

