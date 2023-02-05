Outfit change! Lizzo transformed her look while walking the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in an incredible layered Dolce & Gabbana dress on Sunday, February 5.

“Spring Awakening,” the “Truth Hurts” artist, 34, captioned a photo of her look via Instagram during music’s biggest night.

Lizzo first appeared on the red carpet in a peach cape adorned with flowers. As she pulled off the top layer, she revealed the bedazzled corset top of her gown.

It’s no surprise she pulled out an impressive look considering it’s a big night for the singer. Lizzo is nominated for Album of the Year for Special, Best Pop Vocal Album for Special, Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Song of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time” and more.

“I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?” the “Juice” artist tweeted minutes after the Grammy nominations were announced in November 2022.

The Detroit native has proven her musical chops by being named in some of the toughest categories. Special was up against Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House, Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Brandi Carlile‘s In These Silent Days, Mary J. Blige‘s Good Morning Gorgeous, Beyoncé‘s Renaissance, Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti, Adele‘s 30 and ABBA’s Voyage.

While Lizzo’s career continues to skyrocket, her personal life is also in a great place. She “hard launched” her boyfriend, Myke Wright, via Instagram on Saturday, February 4, after the pair attended the pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles.

While it was the first major social media post with her man, the “Good as Hell” singer has been gushing over Myke for months.

“I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it,” she told Vanity Fair in October 2022. “People fight for monogamy, like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person; I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

She continued, “Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys red carpet dress!