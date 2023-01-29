Boasting more than 67.4 million listeners on Spotify, Bad Bunny a.k.a. Benito Antonio Ocasio is a force to be reckoned with following his emergence to the music scene in 2016! The son of a truck driver and an English teacher, who humbly started in a church choir, has catapulted into one of the biggest music names worldwide and his bank account proves it. Keep reading to find out Bad Bunny’s net worth, how he makes money and more!

What Is Bad Bunny’s Net Worth?

Bad Bunny has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bad Bunny Make a Living?

After enrolling in an audiovisual communications program at the University of Puerto Rico, the soon-to-be rapper created his 2016 hit “Diles” which reached over 1 million plays in the first week.

“Producers started calling me at work,” he told Rolling Stone in May 2020. “I would go to the bathroom to respond to them!”

Bad Bunny was working as a bagger at a local supermarket when his now-manager made him quit his day job to pursue music.

Since his debut on the music scene in 2016, he’s released four studio albums and has sold out arenas globally. According to Billboard Boxscore, the “La Canción” rapper is the owner of the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist after earning $116.8 million from 575,000 tickets across 35 shows.

Apart from his music career, Bad Bunny has collaborated with major brands such as Adidas and Corona. Also, using his more than 44 million followers on Instagram to his benefit, he makes a profit from sponsored advertisements on social media.

What Films Has Bad Bunny Acted In?

Bad Bunny made his acting debut as Arturo “Kitty” Paez on season 3 of Netflix’s hit series Narcos: Mexico, which debuted in November 2021.

Following his role in the true-crime series, the “Tito Me Preguntó” singer hit the big screen with his portrayals in the Hollywood films: Bullet Train, My Spy and F9: The Fast Saga.

Has Bad Bunny Ever Been Nominated for a Grammy?

Bad Bunny is a four–time Latin Grammy winner and a two-time Grammy winner.

The Puerto Rican singer made history with his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, in 2023, as it is the first Spanish language album to be nominated for album of the year at both the Grammys and Latin Grammys.

Who Is Bad Bunny Dating?

Bad Bunny has been romantically linked to jewelry designer, Gabriela Berlingeri, since 2017, after initially meeting her while at dinner with his father and brother in Puerto Rico.

The couple went Instagram official in April 2020 when she made out with him in a video while shooting for his music video “Yo Perreo Sola.”

Marta Lavandier/AP/Shutterstock

Benito gave rare insight into his relationship when speaking with Rolling Stone, telling the publication that she was “very special” in his life.

“Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?” he asked in the May 2020 interview. “This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”

He added, “I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”