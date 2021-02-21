Latino crooner Bad Bunny and pop sensation Rosalía tore up the SNL stage together on Saturday, February 20 — but despite the steamy performance, the pair are not dating. Cue the tears! So who is the Puerto Rico native (real name: Benito Martínez Ocasio) dating?

The rapper’s girlfriend is model Gabriela Berlingeri. The pair met in 2017 while the musician was at dinner with his father and brother in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny, 26, told Rolling Stone that “they’ve been dating ever since” that encounter.

The “I Like It” artist and Gabriela, 26, were photographed for the first time at a Miami Heat game in Miami in February 2020. Days later, they were seen courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Around the same time, Bad Bunny shocked fans when he revealed he was “in love” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, however, he didn’t elaborate further at the time. Instead, he addressed what he feels makes a relationship work: honesty and trust. “But the important thing is always to be yourself and be … open and be honest always,” he explained to the outlet. “You have to be honest from the beginning and yourself … never pretend to please them.”

The jewelry designer first appeared on the YHLQMDLG artist’s Instagram page in March 2020, in the last photo in a series of snaps and videos from a photo shoot. Gabriela started showing up on Bad Bunny’s page more often when to coronavirus pandemic forced people into quarantine. However, the lovebirds didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until April 2020, when she made out with him in a video while he rocked a sexy drag look amid shooting his music video for “Yo Perreo Sola.”

In his May cover story for Rolling Stone, he opened up further about his lady love. “Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?” he asked in the interview. “No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.” He added, “I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.”

In August 2020, the dynamic duo sparked engagement rumors when Gabriela was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring on that finger. A few months later in October, her boyfriend was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding band while filming a commercial in Los Angeles.

However, Bad Bunny set the record straight about being engaged or married in November 2020. “No, I’m not that married,” he explained to ET, before hinting that he is engaged. “Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and getting married scare me. A lot.”