On Good Terms! These Friendly Celebrity Exes Prove Love Exists in Different Ways

On good terms! Many friendly celebrity exes are famous for keeping things amicable even after devastating breakups — and some stars don’t hesitate to gush about their former significant others.

Nearly 15 years after their heartbreaking 2005 split, Jennifer Aniston praised her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who after splitting from Jen moved on with now-ex-wife Angelia Jolie.

“Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” Jennifer told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show in June 2021. “And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be or assumed there to be.”

One year prior, the duo broke the internet when they were photographed having a sweet reunion backstage at the January 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The exes smiled and talked for a brief moment, while Brad even grasped Jen’s hand for a second as they ended their conversation.

The Morning Show actress isn’t the only ex the Fight Club actor has remained friendly with. He is also known for keeping in touch with ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow following their 1996 breakup.

“When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while, and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years,” the Iron Man star told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022.

Gwyneth also gushed that she “adore[s]” Brad, adding, “He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I’m a big fan.”

Aside from the Hollywood hunk’s love life, many other celebrities have made it a point to remain friends with their exes. Former spouses Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr are known for their blended family moments with his fiancée, Katy Perry.

“He’s really happy, and I’m happy,” Miranda told GQ in 2014. “He’s a great dad. I’m really lucky to have him in my life.”

The pair share son Flynn, whom they welcomed in January 2011. Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010 to 2013.

Not only did the former lovebirds remain close, but Katy even became friends with the former Victoria’s Secret model, calling Miranda her “sister from another mister” in January 2023.

Scroll through the gallery to see which other stars remained friends after splitting up!