It’s Over! Here Are All of the Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2023 So Far

2023 hasn’t been kind to the love lives of some celebrity couples. The new year brought new breakups for both short and long-term relationships.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were the first major casualty, with Life & Style confirming the pair’s split on January 7, 2023. It was the second breakup for the pair, who originally began dating in April 2017 after meeting at the Coachella Music Festival.

While the duo welcomed their second child, a son, on February 2, 2022, by the end of the year there were clues that they may have called it quits. When Kylie shared an adoring Instagram photo on November 28, 2022, passionately hugging the “Goosebumps” rapper, he was noticeably absent from her family’s blowout Christmas Eve party. The Kylie Cosmetics founder attended the bash with the pair’s daughter, Stormi Webster, while wearing matching outfits.

The makeup mogul then rang in the New Year with friends on a girls’ trip to Aspen, Colorado. Kylie shared plenty of Instagram photos of their snowy getaway, but Travis was nowhere to be seen. In addition to her pals, Kylie had the support of sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian amid her breakup.

“Kylie has been leaning on Kim and Khloé a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on January 9, 2023. “Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over.”

The pair split for the first time in October 2019, but reunited as a couple in June 2021, making their reconciliation debut at the Parsons School benefit gala as a couple with Stormi helping make it a family affair. While accepting an award at the event, Travis gushed, “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” using his pet name for Kylie.

Another couple who didn’t make it far into 2023 was Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson. The Bravolebrities’ two-month romance fizzled out by early January after her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Mike Darby became too much of an issue.

“Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed about her relationship with the Summer House star during a January 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, adding, “It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I.”

But the romance and amicable split gave Ashley some of her mojo back, explaining, “I am newly single, and this was my first relationship after. It’s just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved.”

