Going strong! It may come as a shock for some, but Elle Fanning and Max Minghella are dating. The pair have been together for more than two years and have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about their romance.

How Did Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Meet?

The Handmaid’s Tale actor, 37 and Elle, 24, met on the set of Teen Spirit in 2018. Max wrote and directed the indie film, and Elle was his leading lady. Knowing the film’s characters like the back of his hand, Max knew the Maleficent starlet was the perfect person to play Violet.

“You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you’ve got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance…It’s a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained,” Max gushed to Entertainment Tonight in April 2019.

When Did Elle and Max Start Dating?

Dakota Fanning’s younger sister and the London native sparked romance rumors in July 2018, while still working on Teen Spirit. The two were spotted holding hands while “waiting to be let into” someone’s apartment, a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Elle and Max embarked on a summer of love as they sparked dating speculation by displaying endless PDA throughout London. However, they didn’t go public until the 2019 Met Gala. The Great actress channeled a ’60s-inspired look designed by Miu Miu, while Max donned a classic navy tuxedo.

After they went public with their relationship, they continued to keep their love life private. However, they walked the red carpet of the Babylon premiere together on December 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. The pair showed out during their *very rare* red carpet appearance as Elle rocked a black vintage Alexander McQueen gown and Max – who has a role in the film– sported a striped, black tux.

Do Elle and Max Post Each Other on Social Media?

Max posted group photos with Elle and their Teen Spirit cast mates on his Instagram account but doesn’t post about their everyday lives. To note, The Social Network actor only posts content related to work and his dogs, anyway.

Although Elle posts more than work content on her Instagram account, she doesn’t post about Max. That being said, she made an expectation during Halloween 2022, as the pair dressed up as killer doll characters Chucky and Tiffany Valentine a.k.a. “The Bride of Chucky.”