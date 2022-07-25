New couple alert? YouTuber Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal have sparked romance rumors after being spotted out together on multiple occasions. Many fans are wondering: Are Logan and Nina dating? Keep reading for everything we know!

Are Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Dating?

Relationship rumors first began circulating about Logan, 27, and Nina, 30, after they were spotted getting cozy at London restaurant Novikov on June 15.

Splash News

Since then, the pair have been photographed on a handful of dates around New York City. Most recently, they sat together with a friend while dining in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan on July 24.

Splash News

Neither Logan nor Nina has publicly confirmed if they are dating.

What Have Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Said About Each Other?

The duo has remained mostly tight-lipped about what’s brewing between them, but Logan hinted that he didn’t want to “ruin” any potential romance by taking it public.

On July 12, the fighter’s “Impaulsive” podcast cohost, Abby Majlak, pressed him for details about his dating life, careful not to name Nina specifically.

“I don’t wanna say anything, you know why Abby, because making stuff that hits that close to home and is that personal to you public, sometimes can ruin a good thing,” the Ohio native admitted. “And I don’t wanna do that just yet. I think I got something good here, and I’m not gonna ruin it. I’m not going to f—k it up.”

He added, “The exploitation of one’s life is a dangerous practice. We do it with ‘Impaulsive,’ we’re happy to come out here and chat s—t about our lives. But I find that often it can get in the way of my personal life.”

For Nina’s part, she has not spoken about her multiple dinner dates with Logan.

Who Have Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Dated?

The Sports Illustrated bikini model’s longest public relationship was with Christie Brinkley’s son, Jack Brinkley-Cook. The pair split in November 2021 after nearly four years together, and it’s one of the only relationships she has spoken publicly about.

In January 2019, she gushed over their “comfortable” romance and surprised fans by joking that she “probably” wouldn’t be with her beau if he was “broke.”

“Went on a date with Jack last night and actually tried to be hot. Woke up this morning like myself again, hungover with a mask on,” the fitness trainer wrote via Instagram at the time. “Feels good to be in a comfortable relationship.”

“[Be] honest. If he was broke, [you] wouldn’t [be] with him,” a commenter wrote to which Nina responded, “Probably not.”

Following her split from Jack, Us Weekly confirmed in April 2022 Nina was dating What Do You Meme? card game creator Ben Kaplan, but they seemingly fizzled out a few weeks later. Prior to that, she was romantically linked to NYC luxury real estate agent Justin P. Stolarczyk when they stepped out together to grab lunch at NYC hotspot Bar Pitti in March. However, the model appeared to shut down romance speculation by calling him her “broski” on Instagram.

As for Logan, he and model Josie Canseco dated on-and-off throughout 2020, though he confirmed they were done for good in November of that year. The YouTuber has also been romantically linked to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet and fellow YouTuber Amanda Cerny. In April 2021, he denied speculation that he was dating TikTok influencer Addison Rae, calling her a “great girl” and a “friend.”