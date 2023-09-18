Bachelor Nation’s Michael Allio finally confirmed his split from Danielle Maltby after months of speculation from fans that the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 couple had ended their relationship.

Michael, 39, revealed the news on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast on Monday, September 18. “I guess I’ll just come out with it. We’re not together anymore,” he said of his relationship with Danielle, 37, whom he dated for a year. “It’s not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out.”

Michael went on to say that the “love is there” between him and Danielle, but they’re “not necessarily compatible.”

“You mourn the loss, not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned,” the reality star continued. “And it’s to no fault of hers.”

The Bachelorette alum also confirmed there’s no bad blood between him and his ex, explaining that he has “so much admiration” for Danielle after she “poured everything” into their relationship.

“​​Yeah, and I guess that’s it, you know right now,” Michael concluded. “We’re still you know working through some things and trying to stay close. Yeah, but yeah last couple months have been really tough. … Starting over again, it is always frightening. It’s really frightening, but it’s a part of it. I know that time will heal because I’ve felt that before, but it doesn’t make it any less difficult.”

Fans first began to wonder if Michael and Danielle’s relationship was on the rocks over the summer. Though they hadn’t hinted at a breakup, the couple stopped posting each other on social media in June. Danielle’s last post about Michael, who welcomed a son named James with his late wife Laura in 2016, was a Father’s Day tribute on June 18.

“Happy Father’s Day to this freaking studley man- good grief. You literally do it all and don’t get or take enough credit for the incredibly witty, cute, yellow loving, smart, silly, crafty, un-marcusy human you are shaping. Every kid deserves a dad like you @michael_alliol4 Love you big time,” she wrote on Instagram.

Danielle later deleted all photos of Michael from her account in September.

Though Michael did not directly confirm their split at the time, he did address the speculation on the August 3 episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast.

“I’ll say this. Being in a public relationship, it isn’t fun. Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private,” he said, noting that he and Danielle “both love each other, like, very much.”

Michael and Danielle met on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, which was filmed in summer 2022. They connected on the show and ultimately decided in the season finale that they wanted to continue their romance off-camera. At the BiP reunion in November 2022, Michael told Danielle he loved her.

“Meeting Danielle changed my life and everything we’ve been doing since then has been getting better and better,” he said at the time. “I’ve only said I love you to one person in my life, but I love you.”