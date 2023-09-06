Bachelor Nation’s Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio were the perfect match when they met during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. The pair went on the summer dating show knowing they didn’t want to leave the beach engaged, but they decided to continue dating after filming.

Danielle moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in February 2023 to be closer to the Bachelorette alum and his son, James. While their relationship was progressing toward a possible engagement, the reality stars sparked split rumors months later after they stopped posting ​one another on social media.

Now, fans are convinced the nurse practitioner and father of one called it quits as ​Danielle removed all posts including Michael from Instagram the following September.

