Bachelor Nation fell head over heels in love with Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby’s love story during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, though many fans are worried the pair called it quits.

Breakup speculation hit an all-time high on Tuesday, September 5, after fans noticed Danielle, 37, deleted all of her photos with Michael, 39, on Instagram. However, Michael’s photos with Danielle still remain up on his Instagram profile and they both still follow each other’s accounts.

Before she wiped her Instagram, Danielle’s last post that included Michael was a Father’s Day tribute posted on June 18. “Happy Father’s Day to this freaking studley man- good grief. You literally do it all and don’t get or take enough credit for the incredibly witty, cute, yellow loving, smart, silly, crafty, un-marcusy human you are shaping. Every kid deserves a dad like you @michael_alliol4 Love you big time,” she wrote alongside photos of Michael and his son, James, whom he shared with his late wife, Laura.

The nurse practitioner seemingly hinted at their split just two months after fans first noticed they stopped posting content together in July.

After Michael noticed fans were asking about their relationship status in the comments section of one of his posts, he set the record straight about where they stood. “I’ll say this. Being in a public relationship, it isn’t fun,” Michael said while appearing on the August 2 episode of the “She’s All Bach” podcast. “Danielle and I, like, both agree that the only people that should be in our relationship are us two. So we think just the healthiest way to have a relationship is to keep it private.”

The former Bachelorette contestant added that he and Danielle “both love each other, like, very much.”

The couple first met while appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, which began filming in June 2022. They chose not to get engaged at the end of the season and instead left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend.

During the season 8 reunion, which was filmed in November 2022, Danielle and Michael revealed that their romance was going strong after filming ended. She announced her plans to relocate from Colorado to Michael’s home state of Ohio, though noted that they were “taking things slow” and didn’t plan to move in together immediately.

The reunion also marked the first time Michael told Danielle he loved her. “I’m shocked as s–t right now,” she said in a response to his declaration.

The pair officially took the major step in their relationship when Michael revealed Danielle had moved in February. “Pack it up, pack it up,” he shared via his Instagram Stories at the time. “Next stop … Cleveland.”