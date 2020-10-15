First comes love, then comes … a televised wedding. Despite the frequent heartbreak, Bachelor Nation is actually filled with happy couples who met on a journey orchestrated by Chris Harrison. While each season is usually chock-full of drama, some duos are able to see it through all the way down the aisle. From Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter to Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, there are some seriously adorable pairs to come from our favorite reality franchise.

One more major perk of a televised wedding is ABC most likely picks up the tab. Although the network has declined to comment on if they pay for all or part of the televised wedding, it would be a logical incentive for the Mr. and Mrs. to agree to broadcast their big day. Secondly, the show already assists in many other expenses for the happy couples.

For the reality stars who make their love last, the franchise helps them start on the right foot. The Bachelor provides gorgeous (and massive) Neil Lane engagement rings. Some of the sparklers are up to four-carats in size and worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it comes with a contractual agreement.

“If you make it to the end of The Bachelor and decide to get married within the two years following the show, the producers own the exclusive rights to your wedding. As for the ring given to you by Neil Lane? You don’t own it — and therefore can’t sell it — for two years,” author Amy Kaufman claimed in her book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.

The reality franchise has not explicitly stated this as fact, but host Chris Harrison corroborated the sentiment to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway. But after months … it goes back,” he said at the time.

While Bachelor Nation has its fair share of couples breaking up through the years, the same can’t be said for those who tied the knot. Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone were the first husband and wife in the franchise to announce their divorce. The Bachelor in Paradise couple wed in June 2019, almost one year after getting engaged at the end of season 5. They called it quits eight months later.

In October 2020, Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum were the second Bachelor divorce after revealing via Instagram they decided to go their separate ways for good “after months of separation.”

Don’t worry, there are still plenty of happy couples left. Keep scrolling to see the most gorgeous wedding photos!