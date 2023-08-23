They said, “I do,” in ~paradise~! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are officially married four years after getting engaged during the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, holding an elaborate wedding event in France.

The big day was confirmed thanks to Jason Oppenheim, the Selling Sunset star who was in attendance at the couple’s Paris nuptials. “Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 23, posting a clip of Hannah and Dylan sharing a kiss as husband and wife.

Courtesy of Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

Hannah and Dylan previously teased their wedding plans during an exclusive interview with Life & Style at the March 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

“Well, what’s funny is we’re technically at the tail end of it because … the wedding’s in August,” Hannah said at the time. “But we’re really kind of in the beginning of wedding planning. So, because we started planning so late in the game, which is definitely making it difficult, we’re getting there. We’re marking out things off the list.”

Dylan then revealed what the “hardest part” was for them to hash out: the food for their guests.

“The menu has been pretty tricky,” Hannah agreed, before adding that the “logistics” of the ceremony were “a little tricky” because the they wanted to hold their wedding “outside of the country.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Since Hannah and Dylan are part of Bachelor Nation, the couple didn’t forget to invite a few familiar faces. Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson, Katie Morton and Demi Burnett were all included on the guest list, Hannah told Life & Style on the red carpet.

“It’s probably 90 percent, 95 percent all the people we grew up with, and then some other people we have relationships with,” Dylan added at the time.

Fans of the pair watched Hannah and Dylan’s love story blossom throughout season 6 of BiP, which aired in 2019. In September of that year, Dylan popped the question on a beach in Sayulita, Mexico, during the season finale. In the picture-perfect moment, the duo got emotional as Dylan asked Hannah, “Are you nervous?” to which she replied, “Yes.” He then quickly said, “Don’t be,” before asking the big question.

“I know how important family is to you, and it is one of the million reasons why I love you,” Dylan said. “And I am willing to get on a plane with you tonight and go to Alabama because I cannot wait to meet them. But also, I can’t wait to take the next step with you and start our lives together. You’ve shown me a love I never thought existed, and I can’t leave here without showing you how much I love you. … Hanna Leigh Godwin, will you marry me?”

After Hannah accepted Dylan’s heartfelt proposal, the two began a long-distance relationship. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they lived together and eventually bought two homes. Since then, they’ve proven that their summer of love would last forever.

In the months leading up to their exquisite wedding, Hannah and Dylan counted down the days until they would be spouses. On March 12, Hannah teased her Instagram followers that Dylan would “not be fiancé for too much longer woohoo.”