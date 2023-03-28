Going to the chapel and they’re going to get married! Fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are gearing up to tie the knot, and spilled all the tea about their upcoming nuptials exclusively to Life & Style.

“We’re really, kind of, in the beginning of wedding planning because we started planning so late in the game,” Hannah, 28, revealed to Life & Style on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on Monday, March 27. The former Bachelor star noted that their last-minute planning is “making it difficult.” However, they’re working it out.

“We’re getting there!” she added. “We’re marking things off the list. We just got food out of the way, photo, video.”

The couple met and fell and love during Bachelor in Paradise season 6, which aired in 2019, and fans have been waiting for them to get married ever since! Keep reading for everything to know about Hannah and Dylan’s upcoming wedding.

When Are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Getting Married?

“We’re technically at the tail end [of wedding planning],” Hannah explained to Life & Style, dishing that their wedding is set to take place in August 2023.

On Dylan’s end, the “hardest part” of planning has been picking the food. “The menu has been pretty tricky,” Hannah agreed.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Where Are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Getting Married?

The Alabama native noted that another difficult part of getting thing together for the ceremony has been the overall “logistics” of getting everyone together.

“We’re doing it outside of the country, so I think logistics and stuff has been definitely a little tricky,” she added.

Previously, in October 2020, Hannah revealed during a separate interview with Life & Style that she wanted a wedding with a “hint of Parisian” flair.

“Ideally, we want it to feel as personal as possible!” she gushed at the time. “That might include a medium to big size party with all of the close friends and family we have.”

Which Bachelor Nation Stars Are Attending Hannah and Dylan’s Wedding?

The pair revealed which of their Bachelor Nation friends are getting the invite. From the sound of it, Hannah and Dylan have settled on the guest list!

The couple named Mike Johnson, Katie Morton, Demi Burnett, Tyler Cameron and Chris Randone.

“It’s probably 90 percent, 95 percent all the people we grew up with and then like some other people we have relationships with,” Dylan added, referring to who is getting invited.