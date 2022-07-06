When a summer of love turns into a lifelong romance! Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are one of the most popular couples to come out of the franchise and share a bond that’s deeper than what we’ve seen on TV.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums met during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and quickly hit it off, leading to an engagement at the end of the summer show. However, they faced a minor challenge after the Alabama native was caught in a love triangle between her now-fiancée and Blake Horstmann (you know, the man who was in the middle of Stagecoach-gate). After Hannah rightfully weighed her options, she realized the Vizer cofounder was the one for her, and they have seemingly fallen more in love with one another.

“I’ve said it before, but I feel like a lot of people think Hannah is one person, but she’s the complete opposite,” Dylan told Glamour in September 2019 while adding that BIP’s production edited out Hannah’s entire personality. “She’s hilarious, sassy, really smart, really driven. I didn’t know what to expect, and when I got there, she just blew me away.”

After being trapped in the house during the coronavirus pandemic, the pair bought two homes and have traveled the world to places like Europe and Mexico. The influencer and California native celebrated their three-year anniversary in June 2022, which has fans asking endless questions about when they’re going to tie the knot.

Fortunately, the couple often updates fans on their wedding plans through live Q & As on Instagram. “We just need to find time to figure out exactly what we want to do and not what everybody wants us to do. We don’t care what everybody’s expectations are,” she said during a May 2022 Instagram Live. “We need to figure out what we want to do and dive deep into what feels best. Whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be sick!”

Dylan, on the other hand, has one rule in mind when it comes to the big day … no phones. “I want people to turn their phones in and in exchange they get a disposable camera,” he added. “You turn your disposable camera in at the end of the night and you get your phone back. I’m a no phones at the wedding kind of guy.” Needless to say, they’re on the same page since Hannah previously told Life & Style in October 2020 that she wants their wedding to “feel as personal as possible.”

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of their relationship!