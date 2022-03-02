Living that California life! Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour “immediately fell in love” with their “awesome” new San Diego home, she exclusively tells Life & Style.

The former Bachelor contestant explains that “timing” was the reason she and Dylan relocated to their new abode. The duo, who got engaged in 2019 during season 6 of BiP, previously moved into their first home together in Southern California in 2020.

“We knew eventually we’d want more space, but we saw our new spot and immediately fell in love. It was like that when you know you know kind of thing,” Hannah says while promoting her partnership with Skorch, a lifestyle app to discover the most curated and top recommended (a.k.a. “Skorch Worthy”) spots in the area. You can follow the reality star on the app through her username, HannahGodwin, and check out her favorite places around the country.

Some other features of their news digs that Hannah absolutely adores includes their impressive and secluded view, which is an “awesome spot for sunrises and sunsets,” and the home theater.

“Date nights have definitely been upgraded for us since having a theater!” the Setty app founder gushes about the fun feature. “On the weekends, it’s been such an awesome spot to relax and hang out.”

While the couple is still getting adjusted to their new place, the influencer hopes to mesh the cozy vibes from their former house with their new digs.

“I think our old place was perfect for that organic, light, Californian type of style, and our new spot is pretty modern and sleek,” the Bachelor Nation starlet divulges. “I’d love to find a way to blend the concepts of both to make it extra homey!”

In their old house, the couple completely overhauled their backyard — adding a hot tub, cabana area and grilling station. While their new place was move-in ready, Hannah has big dreams for the office space. She teases that there will be a major “transformation” into making it a functional coworking space, and it will “most likely look the most different” from any room in the house.

Of course, with moving comes a lot of headaches, and Hannah admits “realizing how much clutter we had” was the most stressful part about relocating. “It does feel nice to simplify everything,” she says after “reorganizing” their things.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Hannah and Dylan’s new San Diego home!