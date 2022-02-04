After getting engaged on 2019’s season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, are Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour still a couple? They are planning their wedding, very much in love and are already moving into their second home together.

Hannah shared how the couple are getting a bigger house in the San Diego area in a January 21, 2022, YouTube video. She said that while they “grew as a couple” and “individually” in the home that they shared during lockdown, they needed extra space for indoor dining and more room to have guests over. Dylan then added that they found “the sickest house on planet Earth” and decided to put their current home on the market.

Less than a month earlier, the former beauty queen shared a loved-up Instagram photo of the couple over the holidays. A December 27, 2021, snapshot showed the sweethearts kissing in a hot tub while surrounded by a cold and snowy winter landscape in Green Lake County, Wisconsin. “Happy holidays, this is our card to u all xo,” Hannah wrote in the caption.

Courtesy of Hannah Godwin/Instagram

The couple are now looking at tying the knot in 2023, after the COVID-19 pandemic made them press pause on wedding planning in 2020 due to the uncertain nature of the times ahead. “[The date has been] pushed back a bit. We’ve been eyeing 2023 so we’ll see how it goes,” Hannah told Us Weekly during New York Fashion Week in September 2021.

“For our wedding, we’d just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small,” the blonde beauty explained. “I think it’ll be more enjoyable and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time essentially.

Hannah and Dylan are ready to become husband and wife. “We’re loving being engaged. We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it,” she added to the outlet about finally getting married after more than two years as an engaged couple

Hannah originally competed for Colton Underwood‘s love on season 23 of The Bachelor, while Dylan chased Hannah Brown‘s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. The pair fell for each other while filming Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in the season 6 finale.

The couple initially had a slightly long-distance romance, as Hannah lived in Los Angeles and Dylan resided in San Diego. But the COVID-19 home lockdown caused them to speed up their plans on living together. Being with each other 24-7 turned out to be a blessing, as they got along great.

“Although we have a good balance in our relationship, you never know what type of roommate someone will be until you actually live with them for a long period of time,” Hannah told Us in July 2020. “Luckily, Dylan has been an awesome roommate and we really balance chores out well. We’re also good at giving each other personal space when we need it, too!”