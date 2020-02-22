Gotta love a good dinner with loved ones. Engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour were spotted grabbing a meal at Craig’s in Los Angeles with some family members on February 21. The couple looked totally head over heels for one another — so it’s good to know they’re still keeping love alive.

Hannah, 25, was decked out in a sexy brown turtleneck dress while her fiancé, also 25, wore a white hoodie and matching white sneakers. The couple posed for photos and even brought the two female family members with them for one quick snap in front of the flashing lights. All in all, the outing looked too cute!

Despite the fact the dynamic duo looked pretty loved up at the restaurant, Hannah had to recently defend their decision to keep PDA to a minimum. When she asked fans what “assumptions” they had about her on Instagram, a fan replied: “That you are head-over-heels for Dylan even though you aren’t into PDA as much.”

Naturally, that prompted a response from the blonde beauty. “I’m the most team [Dylan Barbour] in the world,” she replied to the follower on January 20. “It’s kinda crazy that I only post maybe [one percent] of the sweet things he does, but he seriously truly rocks and his perspective on things is rational. I love it.”

The sweet twosome got engaged during the BiP finale back in September 2019 — and believe it or not, they’re one of the only couples still standing from that season, alongside Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Romantically as heck, Dylan let Hannah in on his feelings on the first day on the beach … and her own followed suit soon after.

“I am in love with you, and I love you, Hannah,” Dylan told the Alabama native, laying the big L-word on her for the very first time. “I want to leave together. I want to spend every day together. I want to talk to you every day. It’s just something that makes me so happy.”

Her response was equally as sweet. “I told the guy that I am really into that I am in love with him, and he said it back,” she said at the time. “I didn’t know I could feel that way. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

