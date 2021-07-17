New digs! Bachelor in Paradise couple Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin gave fans an inside look at their summer-ready newly renovated backyard on Thursday, July 15.

“I can’t believe I’m showing you guys our BACKYARD ahhhh!” the 26-year-old captioned a sweet set of ten Instagram photos of the gorgeous backyard space she and Dylan, 27, share in San Diego. “Thank you so much @thebuildsters for making it come to life!”

In March, the Bachelor alum — who competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart on season 23 in 2019 — shared a behind-the-scenes look of the patio as it was being rebuilt. “RIP to our backyard,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We can’t wait to team up with @thebuildsters to build our dream outdoor oasis (open to changing the name [to] Club Dylan LOL).”

Life & Style previously spoke with Hannah during the coronavirus quarantine, and she revealed the dynamic duo — who met and got engaged during season 6 of BiP in 2019 — have been enjoying being at home. “We’ve definitely been spending more time in the kitchen these days, and it’s been a lot of fun trying out new recipes,” she gushed. “Dylan handles the food and I handle the cocktails!” It’s clear these two will make great use of their new backyard.

The blonde beauty also opened up about her future wedding plans with Dylan. “Ideally, we want it to feel as personal as possible! That might include a medium to big size party with all of the close friends and family we have,” she raved about her big day, though she kept mum about when they would tie the knot. “I’d say decor-wise, I’m a mix between timeless, earthy and a hint of Parisian!”

Hannah also revealed the twosome’s secret to keeping their bond strong. “Everyone always says this, but I find that communication is truly so so important in a relationship,” she explained. “We both have safe spaces to say whatever’s on our mind and that in turn helps us become stronger! Plus, we both get around five to ten deep belly laughs in a day so that can’t hurt!”

